'Disruptive' passengers force plane from U.K. to Las Vegas to divert to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Five men were removed from a plane that was forced to divert to Winnipeg on its way from the United Kingdom to Las Vegas.

A spokesman with Thomas Cook Airlines says the Airbus A330 was travelling from Manchester to Las Vegas on Saturday morning when the crew diverted to Winnipeg due to some passengers' "disruptive behaviour."

RCMP say the five British citizens were arrested for mischief and causing a disturbance.

Police say none of them resisted the officers, and they were escorted off the plane in handcuffs without incident.

The airline spokesman says the company will not be releasing further details about the passengers' behaviour since the matter is now in the hands of police.

The plane left Winnipeg for Las Vegas later in the afternoon, without the five men on board.