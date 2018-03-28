Metis want courts to overturn Manitoba decision on cancelled payment

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation says it will ask the courts to overturn a provincial government decision on Manitoba Hydro.

Last week, the government quashed a tentative deal that would have paid the federation $67 million to help support a transmission line to Minnesota.

The federation says it considers the deal a legally binding agreement with Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro and will file for a judicial review.

The federation has not filed any legal papers yet, but president David Chartrand says he's willing to take the matter all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Premier Brian Pallister says the deal was quashed partly because it amounted to "persuasion money" and could have set a bad precedent for future Hydro developments.