Winnipeg woman convicted in dead infant storage locker case to seek bail

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants is expected to ask to be released on bail while she awaits an appeal.

Andrea Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July for concealing the remains in a U-Haul storage locker.

The infant remains, which medical experts said were at or near full-term, were found by employees after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.

Her lawyer, Greg Brodsky, has said Giesbrecht was saving the bodies in plastic bags and containers, not disposing of them.

Giesbrecht, who is to appear in court later today, never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.