Chris DiDomenico lifts Rockford IceHogs over Manitoba Moose 4-3
WINNIPEG — Chris DiDomenico had the winner and added an assist as the Rockford IceHogs edged the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Tyler Sikura, Tanner Kero and Adam Clendening all scored in the first period as Rockford (36-25-8) built a 3-1 lead by the first intermission. Jeff Glass made 21 saves for the win.
Cameron Schilling and Brody Sutter both scored to bring Manitoba (39-22-8) to within a goal but it was too late. Chase De Leo opened scoring for the Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Michael Hutchinson stopped 24 shots in net.
The IceHogs went 1 for 6 on the power play and Manitoba was 0 for 2.
