Manitoba NDP to delay carbon tax law; wants revenue for climate change fight
WINNIPEG — Manitoba Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says his New Democrats will delay the province's proposed carbon tax law.
The Progressive Conservatives government has introduced a bill to implement a $25-per-tonne tax on Sept. 1.
It will add 5.3 cents a litre to the price of gasoline and will also drive up the cost of diesel, natural gas and propane.
Kinew says the NDP will delay passage of the bill until sometime after the fall legislature sitting, which begins Oct. 3.
Legislature rules allow the Opposition to choose up to five bills each spring to be held over until the fall.
Kinew wants all the tax money spent on fighting climate change and green technology, and says the government plans to put the funds into general revenue.
