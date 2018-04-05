Manitoba RCMP wrap up probe into deaths of 2 Steinbach men, no suspects sought

STEINBACH, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say a father and son who died in a Steinbach home Saturday had been shot.

Police say the investigation is over and no more information will be released about the 54-year-old victim and the 25-year-old man.

On Sunday, Mounties said they were not looking for other suspects and there was no threat to public safety.

A neighbour has said that Lyle Beeching, his wife Margaret and their two adult sons lived in the home.

The family attended church and were known as nice, quiet, humble people.