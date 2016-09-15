Correction: Netherlands-D-Day Flag story

SOESTERBERG, Netherlands — In a story Sept. 15 about a World War II American flag being taken to the Netherlands' National Military Museum, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the Dutch businessman who owns the flag. The businessman's name is Bert Kreuk, not Bertram Kreuk.

A corrected version of the story is below:

D-Day flag brought to Dutch military museum by way of Texas

An American flag that flew on the stern of the boat that carried the first U.S. troops to Utah Beach on D-Day travelled by Chinook helicopter on Thursday to its new temporary home at the Netherlands' National Military Museum.

The fragile flag was greeted by an honour guard and dignitaries that included a group of American World War II veterans.

Dutch businessman Bert Kreuk, who bought the 48-star flag at an auction in Texas for $514,000, has loaned it to the museum.

Defence Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said the flag "should remind us that freedom must never be taken for granted."

The Dallas-based auction house that arranged the flag's sale in June says the banner bears a bullet hole that is believed to have come from a German machine-gun .

D-Day marks the date during World War II when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, beginning the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

The museum plans to display the flag until the end of the year as part of an exhibit devoted to the D-Day landings and the symbolism of the American flag.