2 officers shot in Texas while answering suicide call

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two police officers have been shot and wounded while answering a reported suicide at a house in Fort Worth, Texas.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Fort Worth police spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero said officers arriving at the house found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The officers were told a witness was in a backyard shed. Povero said the officers were shot after opening the shed door. Police returned fire.

EMS spokesman Matt Zavadsky says the officers' wounds didn't appear to be life-threatening. However, Povero says one officer is in critical condition after being shot in the "upper torso and extremities." The other officer was saved from serious injury by body armour .

Povero says the shooter's fate is still unknown.

