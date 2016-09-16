Bodybuilder with disability inspires crowd in viral video
SUFFOLK, Va. — Once told he would never be able to walk, a Virginia man with cerebral palsy has turned himself into a bodybuilder and inspired countless people with his determination.
WVEC-TV (http://bit.ly/2cjfOey ) reports more than 3 million people have watched a post on Facebook that shows 43-year-old Steve Alexy getting cheered by a crowd while exhibiting a toned physique that most men can only dream of.
Fellow bodybuilder Suzi Farren Newman posted the video online on Sunday, the day after Alexy participated in a bodybuilding competition in Hampton Roads. Cerebral palsy affects body movement, muscle
Alexy's trainer Chris Lovelette says Alexy has been training with him at a gym in Suffolk since 2011 under the motto, "I may have a disability, but I am not disabled."
