Bosnia's Serbs vow to hold referendum on regional holiday
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Opposition leaders in the predominantly Serb region of Bosnia are vowing to hold a referendum on re-establishing an official holiday after an
The Sept. 25 referendum will ask residents of Bosnia's Republika Srpska whether Jan. 9 should remain the region's annual day.
Opposition leader Mladen Ivanic said Friday the date is a matter of Serb "national pride." It marks the wartime establishment during the 1990s of a Serb-only region within the once multi-ethnic Bosnia.
International officials overseeing the peace agreement in Bosnia are opposing the referendum. Russia, however, is supporting it.