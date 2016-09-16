Corrections officer stabbed Sept. 1 at Alabama prison dies

ATMORE, Ala. — Authorities say a corrections officer at an Alabama prison who was stabbed by an inmate on Sept. 1 has died from his injuries.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says 44-year-old officer Kenneth Bettis died Friday.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said an inmate serving a 20-year sentence for robbery will be prosecuted in connection with the stabbing at Holman Prison in Atmore.