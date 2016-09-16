Hundreds attend Las Vegas' celebration of Mexican holiday

LAS VEGAS — Visitors came from as far away as Mexico City to experience a Mexican Independence Day celebration in Las Vegas.

More than 300 people showed up for Thursday's 90-minute "Grito de Dolores" event, which featured Mariachi artists, trumpeters and violinists at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

A woman in a homemade Mexican-flag-themed vest told the Las Vegas Sun (http://bit.ly/2cd8gXA ) that she, her husband and two friends have celebrated the holiday in Las Vegas for the last five years. The woman, 40-year-old Jessica Gamez, says they travel from Monterrey, Mexico, for the festivities.

Mexico's Independence Day is celebrated on September 16. On that date in 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla led a rebellion against the imperialists from Spain in the small city of Dolores.

