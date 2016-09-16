London mayor, on US trip, vows city to stay open post-Brexit
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — London's mayor wants to reassure American investors, tourists and students that his city will remain open for business despite his country's decision to withdraw from the European Union.
Sadiq Khan said during a visit to Chicago Friday that London is demanding a seat at the table when the British government begins formally negotiating its exit from the EU, and will ensure the deal is a "good one."
Uncertainty over whether Britain will continue to have access to the EU's single, tariff-less market has left financial experts worried about a big hit to the country's business sector.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel signed a technology-partnership agreement with Khan on Friday and said he wouldn't have done so if he had doubts about London's future status as a global city.
Most Popular
-
'Let the games begin:' Lil MacPherson to launch mayoral campaign, not afraid to face 'amazing odds'
-
Toronto rents even higher than we thought, says new data on listings
-
Video: Trump 'Make America Great Again' hat causes stir at Calgary's Mount Royal University
-
Businesses evacuated after bomb threat overheard on Halifax bus