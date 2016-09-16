Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in psychiatrist stabbing
A
A
Share via Email
WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the fatal stabbing of a psychiatrist who once treated him.
Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Frick entered the plea at a court hearing Friday. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole at his Nov. 18 sentencing.
Frick was charged with killing 55-year-old Caroline Ekong, who was found dead in her home in October 2015.
Authorities say Frick later called 911 and said he had killed Ekong.
Three mental health experts concluded that Frick suffers from a host of mental disorders, but the judge found him competent to enter the plea.
Frick's attorney said he understands that what he did was wrong and that he needs to be punished, and that he has dedicated his life to Christianity.
Most Popular
-
'Let the games begin:' Lil MacPherson to launch mayoral campaign, not afraid to face 'amazing odds'
-
Toronto rents even higher than we thought, says new data on listings
-
Video: Trump 'Make America Great Again' hat causes stir at Calgary's Mount Royal University
-
Businesses evacuated after bomb threat overheard on Halifax bus