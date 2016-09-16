Man who shot at Zimmerman vehicle guilty of attempted murder
SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida man who fired a gun at George Zimmerman's vehicle during a road-rage confrontation was convicted Friday of attempted second-degree murder.
Jurors also found Matthew Apperson, 37, guilty of shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, local news organizations reported. He faces sentencing Oct. 17.
Zimmerman testified earlier this week that he was driving to a doctor's appointment on May 11, 2015, when he noticed he was being pursued by a vehicle whose driver later pulled up, exchanged words and fired one gunshot at him that missed.
"I heard a bang and my ears started ringing," Zimmerman, 32, told the jury. The trial opened Tuesday in the Seminole County Courthouse.
Apperson's attorney, Michael LaFay, said that Zimmerman was the aggressor and brandished a gun in both incidents, but prosecutor Stewart Stone said there was no way Apperson could have seen a gun through the tinted windows of Zimmerman's vehicle.
