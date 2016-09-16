Naples prosecutors investigate woman's sex tape suicide

MILAN — Italian prosecutors in Naples have opened a criminal investigation after the suicide of a 31-year-old woman who had fought unsuccessfully to have a video showing her having sex expunged from the internet.

Chief prosecutor Francesco Greco said Friday that the investigation into possible charges of instigating suicide was being co-ordinated with another based on a defamation complaint the woman brought against four individuals last October.

The complaint remained open at the time of the woman's death on Tuesday.