Obama to meet with leaders of Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama will meet with the leaders of Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia when he participates in his final U.N General Assembly session in New York next week.

The White House says Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (HY'-dahr ahl ah-BAH'-dee) plan to discuss Iraqi progress against the Islamic State group and a planned Iraqi military operation to free the city of Mosul from IS militants Monday.

Obama meets Tuesday with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (moo-HAH'-mah-doo boo-HAH'-ree) to talk about continued U.S. support for security and economic changes and government efforts to counter the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.