Oklahoma's first new abortion clinic in 40 years opens doors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite facing some of the nation's strictest anti-abortion laws, a new clinic has opened its doors in Oklahoma City. It's the first new abortion provider in Oklahoma in more than 40 years.

The Trust Women South Wind Women's Center welcomed the first patients last week to its facility on the city's south side. Six licensed physicians are providing services there, including abortions, OB-GYN care, family planning, adoption and emergency contraception.

Trust Women opened its first clinic in Wichita, Kansas, in 2013 following the shooting death of abortion provider Dr. George Tiller. Trust Women's founder and CEO Julie Burkhart worked with Tiller for seven years.