Police step up presence after clashes in east German town
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Police in the eastern town of Bautzen are preparing for possible further clashes over the weekend after violence between far-right protesters and migrants this week.
A planned protest Friday evening was
Violence flared late Wednesday when about 80 locals and 20 migrants attacked each other in the town, near the border with Poland. Police said migrants attacked first.
Authorities placed the migrants under curfew Thursday and police were able to keep apart far-right and far-left protesters in the town that evening without major incident.
German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer declined to comment directly on the clashes, but said public violence was "unworthy of our country."
Most Popular
-
'Let the games begin:' Lil MacPherson to launch mayoral campaign, not afraid to face 'amazing odds'
-
Toronto rents even higher than we thought, says new data on listings
-
Video: Trump 'Make America Great Again' hat causes stir at Calgary's Mount Royal University
-
Businesses evacuated after bomb threat overheard on Halifax bus