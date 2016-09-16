Residents of Haiti city protest ex-leader's visit

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Some residents of a Haitian city demonstrated against a campaign visit by polarizing ex-leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide who is supporting the presidential hopeful of the political faction he founded decades ago.

Aristide and Lavalas party candidate Maryse Narcisse cut short a Friday visit to Gonaives after residents of the Raboteau slum began to protest their presence.

A violent 2004 rebellion that ousted Aristide from power for a second time first erupted in Gonaives.

Aristide and Narcisse walked through Gonaives' streets with police escorts before Raboteau residents started burning tires and chanting "Down with Lavalas."

After visiting a cathedral and a police station, the Lavalas campaigners quickly departed for the northern city of Cap-Haitien.