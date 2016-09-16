Senate passes bill to combat wildlife trafficking

WASHINGTON — The Senate has approved a bill to boost efforts to combat illegal wildlife poaching and trafficking, a growing, worldwide problem with an estimated value of up to $10 billion a year.

The measure is aimed at protecting a variety of animals, from lions, elephants and rhinos to exotic birds and sharks. It supports ongoing work of a presidential task force on wildlife trafficking and directs U.S. agencies to work with countries affected by wildlife crime, such as the 2015 killing of Cecil the lion by an American during an illegal hunt in Zimbabwe.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, was approved unanimously Thursday. The senators have travelled together to several African countries.