The Latest: Autopsy findings on boy shot by cop not released

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Ohio (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A coroner isn't immediately releasing autopsy details for a 13-year-old Ohio boy who police say was shot by an officer after pulling a real-looking BB gun from his waistband.

The coroner in Columbus said Friday that Tyre (ty-REE') King's autopsy was done but she isn't yet sharing details, including where he was struck. She says the official manner of death is pending.

The case started with a 911 call about an armed robbery Wednesday night. Police say officers saw three males matching the suspects' descriptions and tried to speak with them, when two of them ran off. The officers followed them into an alley. Police say Tyre pulled a gun from his waistband, and an officer shot him several times.

He died at a hospital. No one else was hurt.

___

12:20 a.m.

The fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old Columbus boy who officers said pulled a BB gun from his waistband that looked like a real weapon will be investigated thoroughly to determine if charges are warranted.

Evidence from Wednesday's shooting will automatically be presented to a grand jury.

Police say Tyre (ty-REE') King died at a children's hospital shortly after the shooting, which started with a 911 call about an armed robbery.