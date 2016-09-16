News / World

The Latest: Daredevil successfully jumps rocket over canyon

In a Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 photo, stuntman Eddie Braun sits in the cockpit of The Evel Spirit, a steam-powered rocket, surrounded by, from left, rocket designer Scott Traux, stunt vehicle engineer Craig Adams, stunt vehicle supervisor Mick Van Moorsel and attorney Paul Arrington, at the team's shop in Twin Falls. Braun, a longtime Hollywood stuntman, will launch over the Snake River Canyon in Idaho sometime between noon Mountain time Friday, Sept. 16 and 7 p.m. Saturday, depending on wind conditions, replicating the jump that could have cost his boyhood idol, Evel Knievel, his life four decades ago. (Drew Nash/The Times-News via AP)

In a Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 photo, stuntman Eddie Braun sits in the cockpit of The Evel Spirit, a steam-powered rocket, surrounded by, from left, rocket designer Scott Traux, stunt vehicle engineer Craig Adams, stunt vehicle supervisor Mick Van Moorsel and attorney Paul Arrington, at the team's shop in Twin Falls. Braun, a longtime Hollywood stuntman, will launch over the Snake River Canyon in Idaho sometime between noon Mountain time Friday, Sept. 16 and 7 p.m. Saturday, depending on wind conditions, replicating the jump that could have cost his boyhood idol, Evel Knievel, his life four decades ago. (Drew Nash/The Times-News via AP)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The latest on professional stuntman Eddie Braun's attempt to jump over the Snake River Canyon in southern Idaho in a custom rocket (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Professional stuntman Eddie Braun successfully jumped over the Snake River Canyon Friday afternoon in an ode to his boyhood idol, Evel Knievel.

Braun soared over the southern Idaho canyon in a custom-built rocket dubbed Evel Spirit.

It launched off a steep ramp on the edge of the canyon rim at about 4 p.m.

The rocket reached an estimated 400 miles per hour (644 kilometres per hour) before its parachute deployed, allowing Braun and the ship to land safely in fields on the other side of the canyon.

Braun has said the rocket was identical to the model Knievel used for his failed canyon attempt on Sept. 8, 1974, when Knievel landed in the bottom of the canyon after his parachute prematurely deployed. Knievel walked away from that attempt with minor injuries.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular