The Latest: Daredevil successfully jumps rocket over canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The latest on professional stuntman Eddie Braun's attempt to jump over the Snake River Canyon in southern Idaho in a custom rocket (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Professional stuntman Eddie Braun successfully jumped over the Snake River Canyon Friday afternoon in an ode to his boyhood idol, Evel Knievel.

Braun soared over the southern Idaho canyon in a custom-built rocket dubbed Evel Spirit.

It launched off a steep ramp on the edge of the canyon rim at about 4 p.m.

The rocket reached an estimated 400 miles per hour (644 kilometres per hour) before its parachute deployed, allowing Braun and the ship to land safely in fields on the other side of the canyon.