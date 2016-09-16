Small craft advisories in effect along East Coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has posted small craft advisories along the Atlantic coast from near Charleston, South Carolina, to the Maryland-Delaware border as Tropical Storm Julia continues to spin offshore.

Forecasters say the storm has maintained its strength but is expected to start weakening over the weekend and dissipate early next week.

The National Weather service is warning of the danger of rip currents in some areas of Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina through Friday evening. Seas near the shore are expected to be 5 feet or greater because of swells from the storm posing a hazard to small

The storm's maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (64 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says little change in strength is expected Friday.

Julia is centred about 240 miles (386 kilometres ) east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

Meanwhile in the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Karl is moving west with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (72 kph). Little change in strength is expected over the next two days. Karl is centred about 640 miles (1,030 kilometres ) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.