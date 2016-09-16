Britain's UKIP elects Diane James new leader amid acrimony

LONDON — Britain's right-wing U.K. Independence Party has chosen European Parliament member Diane James as its leader, replacing the charismatic but divisive Nigel Farage.

James defeated four other candidates in a ballot of party members.

Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union was a triumph for UKIP, which had campaigned for years to leave the bloc. Under Farage the party moved from fringe player to a political force capable of winning millions of votes and swaying public opinion.

Farage announced his resignation after the referendum, and the party has since descended into feuding.