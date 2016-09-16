News / World

Britain's UKIP elects Diane James new leader amid acrimony

Nigel Farage, left, ex-leader of the British UKIP party and member of the European Parliament, discusses with Frans Timmermans, first vice president of the European commission, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in his State of the European Union address to the European parliament that the EU "still does not have enough Union."(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

LONDON — Britain's right-wing U.K. Independence Party has chosen European Parliament member Diane James as its leader, replacing the charismatic but divisive Nigel Farage.

James defeated four other candidates in a ballot of party members.

Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union was a triumph for UKIP, which had campaigned for years to leave the bloc. Under Farage the party moved from fringe player to a political force capable of winning millions of votes and swaying public opinion.

Farage announced his resignation after the referendum, and the party has since descended into feuding.

The leadership race has been acrimonious from the start. Steven Woolfe, a Farage ally and the favourite to win the contest, was excluded because he missed the application deadline by 17 minutes.

