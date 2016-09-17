2 detained after loaded gun found in carry-on bag at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say two men are being held after a loaded firearm was found in a carry-on bag during security screening at Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX police were alerted Saturday morning by the Transportation Security Administration and detained a man who claimed the bag was his.

LAX police spokeswoman Alicia Hernandez says an investigation found the bag contained items that belonged to the man's travelling companion who passed through the screening area and boarded an aircraft.

Officers found the other man. Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen loaded firearm.