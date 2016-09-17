Early morning shooting in Orlando leaves 1 dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a pool hall that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Spokeswoman Michelle Guido of the Orlando Police Department said in an email that seven people received gunshot wounds during the incident that occurred around 3:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Police later identified the victim as Dwayne Antoine Stuart.

Police also stated that of the six other victims that two had been released from the hospital and that the two others were in stable condition.

Patrons were leaving the pool hall when the shooting occurred in the roadway right in front of the business.