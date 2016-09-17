Family of autistic boy slapped by bus driver awarded $250k

POWHATAN, Va. — Court documents say an autistic boy's family is entitled to collect $250,000 from a Virginia school bus driver who was seen on security footage striking the child with her hand.

The paper says that the boy, who was 7 years old at the time of the 2015 incident, swatted the hand of an assistant who pinched him as she strapped him into a bus seat. The Powhatan County bus driver, Pamela Weeks, then approached the boy, yelled "We do not hit" and then hit him.