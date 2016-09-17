Most of a Md. high school football team kneels during anthem

DAMASCUS, Md. — A group of high school football players in Maryland is emulating 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick by taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Most of the Watkins Mill High School football team knelt during the national anthem Friday before kickoff against Damascus High School in Montgomery County. Players on the team also took a knee last week.

Watkins Mill High School's head coach, Michael Brown, chose to stand, but he says he cannot tell his players either they have to stand or kneel.

Kaepernick, San Francisco's backup quarterback, was the first NFL player who chose to kneel during the anthem to call attention to what he says is the oppression of blacks and other minorities.