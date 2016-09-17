Naked man dies shortly after breaking into Florida home

OCALA, Fla. — Authorities in a north Florida county are investigating the suspicious death of a naked man who allegedly broke into a house and attacked three people.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that deputies were called to a home in Ocala, about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) northwest of Orlando, at around 4:30 Saturday morning and found 40-year-old James Raines being held down by one of the people at the house. Raines was unresponsive when deputies arrived and he died later at a local hospital.