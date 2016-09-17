Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to get humanitarian award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi (ahng sahn soo chee) of Myanmar will be honoured as the 2016 humanitarian of the year by students and faculty at the Harvard Foundation.

Suu Kyi gained international prominence as the General Secretary of the newly formed National League for Democracy in Myanmar in 1990. She became one of the world's most well-known political prisoners during her 15 years of house arrest for participating in anti-government protests. Her country later supported her, and she was appointed to the newly created position of state counsellor , which is similar to prime minister.