Pakistan court adjourns case of British woman's murder

JHELUM, Pakistan — Police and lawyers say a Pakistani court has adjourned the case of a British-Pakistani woman's murder until Sept. 23 to give police more time to submit charges against her father and ex-husband, who are accused of slaying her in the name of honour .

Najful Hussain Shah, the lawyer for the deceased woman's husband, says police brought both men before the court in Jhelum on Saturday. He says both men covered their faces and did not respond to questions from journalists.