Pakistan court adjourns case of British woman's murder
JHELUM, Pakistan — Police and lawyers say a Pakistani court has adjourned the case of a British-Pakistani woman's murder until Sept. 23 to give police more time to submit charges against her father and ex-husband, who are accused of slaying her in the name of
Najful Hussain Shah, the lawyer for the deceased woman's husband, says police brought both men before the court in Jhelum on Saturday. He says both men covered their faces and did not respond to questions from journalists.
The case of 28-year-old Samia Shahid has shocked many Pakistanis after a police probe concluded that she was strangled by her father and ex-husband. Police allege that the father, Muhammad Shahid, also stood guard while the ex-husband, Muhammad Shakeel, raped her.