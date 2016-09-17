Putin: Washington keeping cease-fire details secret

"I don't really understand why we have to keep such an agreement closed," Putin was quoted as saying Saturday during a trip to Kyrgyzstan.

"This comes from the problems the U.S. is facing on the Syrian track — they still cannot separate the so-called healthy part of the opposition from the half-criminal and terrorist elements," he said. "In my opinion, this comes from the desire to keep the combat potential in fighting the legitimate government of Bashar Assad. But this is a very dangerous route."