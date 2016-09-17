The Latest: 2 dead, 2 cops among 5 wounded in Philly rampage

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on a shooting rampage in Philadelphia that left two police officers and three civilians wounded and one woman and the suspect dead. (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Authorities say a man who went on a shooting rampage through the streets of Philadelphia wounded two police officers and five civilians and killed a woman before police fatally shot him.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says officers began chasing the man late Friday after he ambushed Sgt. Sylvia Young, striking her several times in the in the arm and protective vest. Ross says Ed Miller of the University of Pennsylvania police force also was wounded. Both were in stable condition early Saturday.

Ross says the suspect also shot into a bar, striking a security guard in the leg, and used a woman as a shield before shooting her in the leg.

He later shot into a car, striking a man and a woman. Police say the woman died and the man was in critical condition.

__

1:50 a.m.

Officials say two police officers been shot in a confrontation in West Philadelphia.

An officer from the Philadelphia police radio room says the officers were injured shortly after 11 p.m. Friday and have been transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were in stable condition.

Police say a female sergeant with the Philadelphia police was injured along with an officer from the University of Pennsylvania. Neither officer was identified.

The shooting occurred not far from the Penn campus.

Police earlier said a suspect was in custody, but media outlets are reporting a suspect was shot and killed.

___

12:45 a.m.

Officials say two police officers been shot in a confrontation in West Philadelphia.

An officer from the Philadelphia police radio room says the officers were injured shortly after 11 p.m. Friday and have been transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were in stable condition.

Police say a female sergeant with the Philadelphia police was injured along with an officer from the University of Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred a few blocks from the Penn campus.

Police earlier said a suspect was in custody, but media outlets are reporting a suspect was shot and killed.

___

12:05 a.m.

Officials say two police officers have been shot after a confrontation in West Philadelphia.

An officer from the Philadelphia police radio room says the officers were injured shortly after 11 p.m. Friday and have been transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. There was no immediate word on the officers' conditions.