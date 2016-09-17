The Latest: Snoop Dogg gets 'I Am Hip Hop' award at BET show

ATLANTA — The Latest on the 11th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards near Atlanta. (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Snoop Dogg, the ultra-smooth West Coast rapper, received the "I Am Hip Hop" award at the 11th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar introduced Snoop Dogg in front of a packed crowd at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre near Atlanta. Lamar said Snoop Dogg "paved a way into many hearts" with his authentic rap flow and infectious persona.

When Snoop Dogg accepted his award, he said he felt misunderstood at the beginning of his career and made feel-good music for listeners.

Snoop Dogg broke through under the guidance of hitmaker Dr. Dre, releasing his 1993 debut album "Doggystyle," which featured the songs "Gin and Juice" and "What's My Name?" He went on to produce a number of hits from "Drop It Like It's Hot," ''Beautiful" and "Sensual Seduction."

____

5 p.m.

Rapper Gucci Mane, recently released from prison, was the first to hit the stage at the 11th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Gucci Mane performed four songs, kicking his set off with "First Day Out" and "First Day Out Tha Feds" during the performance at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre near Atlanta. The rapper was released in late May from a Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He served a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault for attacking a fan at an Atlanta nightclub. That sentence ran concurrently with a 39-month federal sentence he was given in 2014 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

First-time host DJ Khaled followed with "Holy Key" with soul singer Betty Wright and a choir dressed in gold. The show will air on BET on Oct. 4.

___

3:15 a.m.

