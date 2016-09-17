The Latest: No 2nd device found after pipe bomb blast

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. — The Latest on the pipe bomb that exploded in a Jersey Shore town shortly before thousands of runners were due to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

New Jersey State Police say there was nothing to reports of another explosive device near the Jersey Shore site where a pipe bomb exploded.

Also, they say, bomb technicians have "rendered safe" the items located in a plastic trash can where the explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Seaside Park.

No injuries were reported in the blast and no surrounding structures were damaged.

The explosion occurred shortly before thousands of runners were due to take part in a charity 5K race to benefit marines and sailors.

Officials say runners had been scheduled to pass by the area around the time the blast occurred. But the start of the race had been delayed and no one was in the area when the blast happened.

The race — the third annual Semper Five run — was cancelled .

9:30 a.m.

Authorities say a pipe bomb exploded in a Jersey Shore town shortly before thousands of runners were due to take part in a charity 5K race to benefit marines and sailors.

No injuries were reported in the blast in Seaside Park, which occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The race — the third annual Semper Five run — was cancelled .

The pipe bomb was in a garbage can when it exploded. Authorities immediately cleared the boardwalk and beach area.

Officials say runners had been scheduled to pass by the area around the time the blast occurred. But the start of the race had been delayed after an unattended backpack was found.

Numerous state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating.