Troopers: Multiple deaths; injuries after bus hits overpass
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — State troopers say multiple people have died in a charter bus crash near Rockingham, North Carolina.
According to WBTV (http://bit.ly/2d2SRz5 ) in Charlotte, Chief Calvin White of Hamlet Fire and Rescue says between 40 and 50 people were hurt in the crash Saturday and all have been transported to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
WRAL-TV (http://bit.ly/2cXOpwX ) reports that University of God's Chosen coach Demetrius Hollingsworth says football players and coaches from Ramah Juco Academy were
It was not immediately clear how many people died in the crash.
Rockingham is about 70 miles (113
___
This story has been corrected to show the name of coach Demetrius Hollingsworth's school is the University of God's Chosen, not Children.
