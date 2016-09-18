At least 13 reported to be killed in Thailand boat accident

BANGKOK — At least 13 people were killed Sunday when a double-decker passenger boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in the Chao Phraya river north of Bangkok, Thai media reported.

An unknown number of people were still missing after the accident, which occurred when the boat was involved in a collision Sunday afternoon.

TV Channel 7 and other stations reported that more than 30 people were injured in the accident. Channel 7 said 13 people were killed.

No foreigners were reported to be among the victims.