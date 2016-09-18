Egypt pulls out all stops for el-Sissi's UN visit

CAIRO — Seeking to improve the country's image, authorities in Egypt are pulling out all the stops to ensure that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly is a diplomatic success.

El-Sissi flew to New York on Sunday, and so did some two dozen loyal lawmakers and media figures to express support for the general-turned-president during his four-day stay in New York.

Egypt's Orthodox Coptic Church, a staunch ally of the president, has dispatched senior clerics to urge followers there to rally in support of el-Sissi.