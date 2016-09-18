FBI: Beaches reopened after pipe bomb blast, probe ongoing

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. — All beaches have reopened in the Jersey Shore town where a pipe bomb exploded shortly before thousands of runners were to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.

Officials won't say if they believe the Saturday afternoon explosion in Seaside Park was terror-related or had any connection to a bomb blast in a New York City neighbourhood Saturday night.

Appearing Sunday on CNN, Gov. Chris Christie said state police have "some promising leads" but no suspects.

Newark FBI spokesman Michael Whitaker said investigators continue to canvass Seaside Park and conduct interviews. He said travel restrictions imposed after the blast have been lifted.