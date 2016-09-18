Freed Norwegian, 3 Indonesian hostages handed to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say Muslim rebels in talks with the government have turned over a Norwegian man freed by ransom-seeking Abu Sayyaf extremists, who also released three kidnapped Indonesians in the country's south.

The officials say Kjartan Sekkingstad was turned over by Moro National Liberation Front rebel leader Nur Misuari to presidential adviser Jesus Dureza in Sulu province Sunday. The rebels have signed a peace deal with the government and helped negotiate the hostage's freedom.

Tan says Dureza will accompany Sekkingstad, who was freed Saturday by Abu Sayyaf militants from a year of jungle captivity, to southern Davao city where the Norwegian will meet President Rodrigo Duterte. Two Canadians kidnapped with Sekkingstad were beheaded this year.