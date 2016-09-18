Lawyer: Robert Durst assigned to medical prison in Indiana

NEW ORLEANS — A defence attorney says real estate heir Robert Durst has been assigned to an Indiana prison's medical unit, rather than the California prison requested because he faces a murder trial in Los Angeles.

Dick DeGuerin (duh-GEHR-in) says the Bureau of Prisons assigned the 72-year-old to the prison in Terre Haute.

He said in an email Sunday that Durst's legal team doesn't know when he'll be moved, but expects to learn more Monday.

Durst is serving seven years after pleading guilty in New Orleans to a federal weapons charge.

He's charged in California with killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000. His attorneys say Durst wants to prove his innocence.