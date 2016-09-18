Lawyer: Robert Durst assigned to medical prison in Indiana
NEW ORLEANS — A
Dick DeGuerin (duh-GEHR-in) says the Bureau of Prisons assigned the 72-year-old to the prison in Terre Haute.
He said in an email Sunday that Durst's legal team doesn't know when he'll be moved, but expects to learn more Monday.
Durst is serving seven years after pleading guilty in New Orleans to a federal weapons charge.
He's charged in California with killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000. His attorneys say Durst wants to prove his innocence.
Durst was detained the night before HBO broadcast the finale of a documentary about him, and was arrested early that morning.