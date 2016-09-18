Libya says attacks on 2 key oil terminals repelled

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials say troops loyal to the internationally recognized parliament have repelled an attack on two key oil terminals.

They said Sunday's attackers briefly seized the Ras Lanuf and al-Sidra terminals before they were driven away by aircraft-backed troops loyal to Khalifa Hifter, a powerful general promoted by the parliament to field-marshal last week.

Brig. Gen. Ali Omar said the attackers were linked to Ibrahim Jedran, leader of the militia that had controlled the terminals before Hifter's forces took them last week.

Omar says many of the attackers were killed and that four troops were killed and six injured while defending the facilities.