Mining town emerging from Superfund cleanup with optimism

In this 1941 photo provided by the Denver Public Library Western History Collection, a Colorado & Southern narrow-gauge freight train stands outside the Argo Mill and Tunnel complex in Idaho Springs, Colo. The mill and tunnel complex are part of an extensive Superfund cleanup. (Otto Perry/Denver Public Library via AP)

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A creek in the mountains west of Denver used to turn yellow with toxic waste gurgling from abandoned mines, but after a $62 million Superfund project, it now runs clean and clear.

Clear Creek in Idaho Springs has become a draw for anglers, rafters and even real estate investors. It's also a source of encouragement for Silverton, another Colorado town facing a long cleanup.

But some Idaho Springs residents warn that getting through the cleanup was wrenching, especially in the early years.

They say the outside world wrongly thought the entire town was contaminated, and its reputation and economy suffered. Some people also complained that federal officials didn't pay much attention to local opinions and expertise.

But even these critics said the overall results were good, for the most part.

