Non-Aligned Movement states call for more inclusive UN

PORLAMAR, Venezuela — Member states of the Non-Aligned Movement called on Sunday for the United Nations to give more influence to developing countries.

As the Cold War-era group wrapped up its 17th summit, its members said the U.N. should open the Security Council to more states and put more value on the self-determination of emerging powers.

The 120-nation group's meeting was held on the Venezuelan resort island of Margarita. Few heads of state chose to attend as a crisis wracks this South American country, leading to widespread shortages and runaway crime.

Venezuelan President Maduro said the U.N. should not only be reformed, it should be re-founded, with all nations on more equal footing.

"This movement has the force, the leadership and the votes to decisively advance this transformation," he said.