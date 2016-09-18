Non-Aligned Movement states call for more inclusive UN
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PORLAMAR, Venezuela — Member states of the Non-Aligned Movement called on Sunday for the United Nations to give more influence to developing countries.
As the Cold War-era group wrapped up its 17th summit, its members said the U.N. should open the Security Council to more states and put more value on the self-determination of emerging powers.
The 120-nation group's meeting was held on the Venezuelan resort island of Margarita. Few heads of state chose to attend as a crisis wracks this South American country, leading to widespread shortages and runaway crime.
Venezuelan President Maduro said the U.N. should not only be reformed, it should be re-founded, with all nations on more equal footing.
"This movement has the force, the leadership and the votes to decisively advance this transformation," he said.
Maduro has often spoken out against sanctions and other measures that he calls attempts to interfere with the sovereignty of countries in the developing world.