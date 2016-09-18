News / World

Suicide car bomber kills Somali general in capital

In this Friday, May, 27, 2011 photo, Gen. Mohamed Roble Jimale Gobanle, center, speaks to reporters at an army camp in Mogadishu, Somalia. Gen. Mohamed Roble Jimale Gobanle was killed after a suicide car bomber detonated explosives-laden vehicle next to his car near Somalia's defense ministry compound in Mogadishu, Sunday, Sept.18, 2016. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A powerful car bomb killed a Somali military general and five of his bodyguards in the capital Sunday, according to a Somali police officer.

Gen. Mohamed Roble Jimale Gobanle and his bodyguards were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle next to the general's car near Somalia's defence ministry compound in Mogadishu, said Capt. Ali Nur.

Gobanle was the commander of the Somali army's 3rd Brigade, a combat team fighting the al-Shabab Islamic extremists in southern Somalia.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, Al-Shabab, claimed the responsibility for the attack, according the group's Andalus radio station. Al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has been waging a deadly insurgency across large parts of Somalia and often uses suicide car bomb attacks.

