The Latest: 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels for anthem again

The Latest on Week 2 of the NFL season (all times local):

___

1:05 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continued his protest against social injustice by kneeling for the national anthem before the Carolina Panthers' home opener on Sunday.

Safety Eric Reid kneeled next to Kaepernick.

Kaepernick's protest continued with support from some quarters and amid critics speaking out this week against him, including Iowa GOP congressman Steven King who said the player kneeling is akin to "activism that is sympathetic to ISIS."

Before the game, as Kaepernick stopped to take selfies with fans and sign autographs, one fan in the distance began yelling, "USA! USA!"

In New England, three members of the Miami Dolphins — safety Michael Thomas, wide receiver Kenny Stills and running back Arian Foster — all took a knee again for the anthem. And at Detroit, Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and Titans cornerback Jason McCourty appeared to raise their fists at the end of the anthem, after standing near midfield during the song.

— Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts and Noah Trister in Detroit.

___

12:45 p.m.

NFL games have an NBA feel, at least in Washington and Carolina right now.

On the field for warmups of the Cowboys-Redskins matchup was Washington Wizards star guard John Wall, who surely raised some eyebrows by wearing ... a throwback Emmitt Smith jersey .

Wall hasn't made any secret in the past that he's a Dallas fan.

Meanwhile, at Carolina, part of the San Francisco 49ers' warmups included players running the three-man weave up and down the field. It's a drill commonly used during warmups for high school basketball games, except the 49ers were flipping a football to each other instead of a basketball.

Earlier this week Panthers safety Kurt Coleman compared 49ers coach Chip Kelly's fast-paced offence to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team in how quickly they get up and down the court.

Maybe he's on to something.

— Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans were playing games even before kicking off Sunday.

Detroit and Tennessee announced who would be inactive, including linebackers DeAndre Levy and Derrick Morgan, because they were required to 90 minutes before meeting at Ford Field.

The Lions, though, refused to reveal who would start for Levy at outside linebacker. The Titans, in turn, chose to decline announcing who would play in Morgan's spot at outside linebacker.

Usually, teams do release lineup changes along with the list of players that won't play that day.

— Larry Lage in Detroit.

___

12:10 p.m.

Some big division matchups highlight the eight early NFL games, including what is likely to be a brutal rematch between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

The Steelers eliminated the Bengals in a physical wild-card game last season, and Cincinnati will be without linebacker Vontaze Burfict because of a suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit against receiver Antonio Brown near the end of that contest.

The Ravens travel to Cleveland in another AFC North game Sunday, with the Patriots playing at home against the Dolphins in the AFC East. The other 1 p.m. games are Tennessee at Detroit, Kansas City at Houston, the 49ers at Carolina, the Saints at the Giants and Dallas at Washington — another division matchup, in the NFC East.

___