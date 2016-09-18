The Latest: No apparent link with NYC blast, overseas terror
NEW YORK — The Latest on an explosion hitting a crowded Manhattan
10:35 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's no evidence that an explosion that rocked a crowded Manhattan
Cuomo spoke Sunday morning near the site of the Saturday night blast on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea
Authorities found a second device in Manhattan a few blocks away from the one that exploded and removed it.
Cuomo says the injured have been released from the hospital. Most of the injuries were minor.
The Democratic governor also said that 1,000 additional law enforcement officers were being deployed as a precaution.
3:45 a.m.
An explosion rocked a crowded Manhattan
Early Sunday, police said an investigation into a third suspicious package turned up a bag of trash.
An explosion rocked the block of West 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials said 29 people were injured. Most of the injuries were minor.
The blast is under investigation. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the second device discovered a few blocks from the scene appeared to be a pressure cooker attached to wiring and a cellphone.