The Latest: No apparent link with NYC blast, overseas terror

NEW YORK — The Latest on an explosion hitting a crowded Manhattan neighbourhood (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's no evidence that an explosion that rocked a crowded Manhattan neighbourhood , injuring 29 people, had any link to international terrorism.

Cuomo spoke Sunday morning near the site of the Saturday night blast on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea neighbourhood . He noted that the device in Manhattan appeared to be different than a pipe bomb explosion earlier Saturday in New Jersey and said he didn't believe the two were connected.

Authorities found a second device in Manhattan a few blocks away from the one that exploded and removed it.

Cuomo says the injured have been released from the hospital. Most of the injuries were minor.

The Democratic governor also said that 1,000 additional law enforcement officers were being deployed as a precaution.

___

3:45 a.m.

An explosion rocked a crowded Manhattan neighbourhood and injured 29 people, and a suspicious device discovered blocks away from the scene was safely removed. Mayor Bill de Blasio ruled out any terror connections, but called the blast an "intentional act."

Early Sunday, police said an investigation into a third suspicious package turned up a bag of trash.

An explosion rocked the block of West 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials said 29 people were injured. Most of the injuries were minor.