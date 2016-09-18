Yemeni leader relocates central bank in blow to rebels

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's exiled president has sacked the head of the central bank and ordered it relocated to the southern city of Aden, a move that would ramp up pressure on the Shiite Houthi rebels who control the capital.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced the move from Saudi Arabia late Sunday. Hadi's forces control Aden, while the Houthis rule the capital, Sanaa, in the north.

Yemen's limited oil revenues flow to the central bank. Sunday's move would therefore deprive the Houthis of a potential source of cash. The rebels' opponents have long accused them of plundering the Treasury to help fund the war.