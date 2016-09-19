2 priests found dead after being kidnapped in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Two priests have been found dead after they were abducted in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The Veracruz state prosecutors' office says the two men were kidnapped Sunday in the northern Veracruz city of Poza Rica. Their bodies were found dumped by a roadside Monday. A third man who was abducted with them was later found alive.

The Mexican Council of Bishops identified the dead men as priests Alejo Nabor Jimenez Juarez and Jose Alfredo Juarez de la Cruz. The council said that "we express our pain and indignation at the violence committed against them."

Priests have been killed before in Mexico, mainly in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero, though the motives remain unclear.